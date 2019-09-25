A pedophile in a cassock: the Russian priest with 70 foster children accused of rape
Russian priest Nicholas Stramska raising 70 foster children, was charged with rape, indecent assault, and the breaches of duties on education of minor children. This writes Ural56.
According to the publication, victims of the case found seven underage foster children of a priest. The court arrested Strasnogo before November 12, despite the fact that the defense asked to send him under house arrest. The lawyer argued the fact that in jail you can’t have a cross. Having learned a measure of restraint, the priest asked permission to swim.
Strasnogo detained on 23 September, but this became known only two days later. Initially, the reason for the arrest was unknown, and the Investigative Committee and the interior Ministry did not comment on the situation. Russian media with reference to the source in law enforcement bodies has informed that the priest was detained for crimes against the person in respect of his daughter.
At first it was unclear what law enforcement officers decided to detain large priest. But later the man filed several charges: rape, indecent assault, and the breaches of duties on education of minors.
Before stramski came in sight of the police only once, when in 2015 he was arrested for driving under the influence. Along with his father was raised to 70 (!) foster children. A similar record made this an unusual unit of society, itself a large family of our country.
In 2015, in relation to Strasnogo sued for driving while intoxicated. During the investigation he was suspended from service, but it stopped, and the priest was allowed to return to Ministry. Together with his wife stramski educates 70 children and their foster. This is the biggest large family in Russia.
View this post in Instagram
As previously reported “FACTS” in Belarus opened a new criminal case against the priest from the village of Gatovo (Minsk region) Konstantin Burykina, better known as “the priest with the swastika.” We are talking about a crime against sexual integrity of a minor.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter