A pedophile in a white robe, in France, the surgeon suspected of rape under anesthesia 250 children
In France, surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec was suspected of rape at about 250 children. For three decades, since the 1990s, a doctor could commit violent acts against 200-300 underage boys and girls, writes The Times.
Skwarnecki accused that he committed abuse of minors, including when patients were under anesthesia. In 2005, he was convicted of possession of child pornography. In 2017, he was arrested on charges of raping 4-year-old and 6-year-old girls. The court will take place in late 2019 — early 2020.
As part of the investigation, the investigators found the diaries of a doctor, in which he described sexual acts against children. They mention the names of more than 250 alleged victims. The doctor claims that it’s “just fantasy”.
Currently, law enforcement officers to interview parents of children referred to the suspects. Meanwhile, French media reports that the case could be the biggest pedophile scandal in the country’s history
