A PFC said, how many pensioners receive pensions below average
As of July 1, 2019 registered in the Pension Fund was 11,35 million pensioners. However, it is worth 120.5 thousand persons less compared to the beginning of the year.
This is evidenced by the analyses of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the first half.
However, in the first half of 2019, the Pension Fund appointed 188,6 thousand new pensions. These figures 21.9 thousand more than in the same period last year.
According to the Fund, starting in 2016, the number of pensioners decreased by 947 thousand. But the average pension in Ukraine as of 1 July 2019 was 3 005,96 UAH, which is UAH 360,30, or 13.6% more than in January 2019.
It is worth considering that the minimum pension increased from UAH 1497 (1 January) only to 1564 UAH since July 1.
Pension in the amount of 1.5 thousand to 2 thousand UAH receive 4.76 million pensioners, or 42% of the total. A little more than from 2 thousand to 3 thousand hryvnias – get 3,14 million people, or 27.6 per cent. Thus, almost 70% of the Ukrainian pensioners receive payments below the average pension.
Old-age pension as at 1 July received 8.6 million people, according to disability – 1.42 million, in the case of loss of breadwinner – 628,8 thousand, seniority – 623,3 thousand and social pensions – 81,2 thousand people, lifetime allowance of judges, retired, was assigned to 3,3 thousand people.
Data PFC Photo: Pension Fund of Ukraine
Pension Fund in the first half provided pension payments totaling 202,0 billion UAH, and the payment of housing subsidies to 2.5 million citizens in the amount of 10.2 billion UAH.
In the period from January to June, 2019, own revenues of the Pension Fund, compared with the corresponding period last year, increased by 20.6 billion UAH, which is equal to 21.6%, reaching, thus, 116,1 billion.
The targets of own revenues was exceeded by 7.2% or 7,8 billion UAH. Revenues from the state budget to the Pension Fund revenues amounted to 101,2 billion or 46.6 per cent.