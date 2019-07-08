A physicist from the US wants to open a portal to a parallel Universe
The study may jeopardize the of modern physics.
Some inventors and programmers, including the founder of companies SpaceX and Tesla Elon musk, believe that our universe is just a simulation, but we all live in one of the many variants of a matrix writes nv.ua.
The idea of the simulation of our reality makes an American theoretical physicist Brian the record layer, which believes that the smallest particles of matter literally formed everything in the Universe, as well as the Swedish philosopher and transhumanist Nick Bostrom with his faith in the existence of Posthuman civilizations.
Check similar sci-Fi theory decided physicist from United States Leah Broussard. As writes the edition NBC this month, a scientist planning to experiment and discover what lies behind the unusual behavior of the neutrons when they decay into protons and other, we are invisible subatomic particles. Simply put, Broussard has taken on the responsibility to open a portal to a mirror Universe.
What kind of Universe is it?
In the early 1990s, physicists have discovered a strange behavior of the neutrons when they fission into protons. Strange and still unexplained was the fact that the neutrons in neutron beam normal there one minute and 48 second, before starting to decay into protons.
But, in the laboratory, the decay process starts 10 seconds early, which is contrary to the accepted laws of physics, since the neutrons cannot be different from each other and behave differently depending on the environment of their study.
Physicists around the world began to solve this puzzle and presented different theories about the existence of unknown particles that decay neutrons. In particular, the Russian researcher Anatoly Serebrov St. Petersburg nuclear physics Institute, suggested that in certain conditions, the neutrons are transformed into their mirror, then no one can see them and they virtually disappear.
This unknown behavior of neutrons has generated a lot of pseudo-scientific theories about the existence of parallel Universes that we cannot see.
Leah-destroyer of myths
The above mentioned Leah Broussard, who works at the National laboratory oak ridge, Tennessee, figured out how to once and for all do away with different assumptions about the mirror or, conversely, to open a portal to one of the copies of our reality.
In the laboratory, oak ridge installed a nuclear reactor with a capacity of 85 mW, which physicists shoot billions of neutrons in an impenetrable screen. Broussard plans to crank out the same procedure and send a neutron beam through a 15-metre tunnel with a magnet and an impermeable screen at the end.
If the theory of a parallel Universe confirmed — some of the particles, which disintegrate neutrons, should be transformed into their mirror versions and pass through the screen.
The most difficult thing in this experiment is to determine if they have any of the neutrons through the screen. Direct experiment is just one day, and the collection, calculation and computation errors can last for several weeks.
NBC reports that over a similar experiment is working physicist Klaus Kirch from Paul Scherrer Institute in Zurich. However, a colleague of Leah Broussard from Switzerland plans to detect slow-moving neutrons, succumb to their influence of the magnetic field and to check whether all the particles will remain in place.
Why is it necessary?
Despite the fact that the authors of the experiments are quite skeptical of his experiments, because they will need to find several previously unknown subatomic particles among millions of neutrons.
However, in the case of confirmation “mirror effect” of neutrons, scientists will be able to cast doubt on the laws that underpin modern physics and to introduce a completely new theory of the structure of the Universe.
“Mirror world, if it exists, will have its mirror the laws of physics and your mirror story. You will not find a mirrored version of itself (and there is no evil Spock with a beard — sorry, fans of “Star trek”). But, this theory assumes that you can find the mirror atoms and mirror stones, perhaps even mirror planets and stars. Together they can form a whole shadow world as real as ours, but is almost entirely cut off from us”, — stated in the article.
In addition, the detection potential of mirror particles may indicate the opening of the dark matter that scientists are looking for since the late 1970s. it is possible that these unexplored decay products of neutrons and are a mysterious substance that filled the majority of all existing space and which is responsible for the attraction of stars and galaxies and the expansion rate of the Universe.