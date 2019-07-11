A physicist has created a Lamborghini Aventador with the help of 3D printing
Supercars are expensive and not very practical, but this does not make them less desirable, so a physicist sterling Backus decided to use the power of science to bring his dream into reality.
But Backus decided not to buy the Lamborghini Aventador, and along with his son to build it in a single copy, printed on three-dimensional paper. According to its Creator, the car that is going very well, was born out of a desire to teach children that science can be very cool.
“My son and I are trying to create a Lamborghini Aventador with the help of 3D printing. The goal is to show kids how cool science and technology, and to demonstrate the power of technology. Frame, suspension and transmission will, of course, steel,” he said in an interview with the Australian edition of the sterling Backus.
The idea of 3D printing a sports car came when sterling’s son was playing a video game Forza Horizon 3. With the draft about 1 hour a day, the team was able to build a personal Aventador for 1.5 years, having spent about 20 thousand dollars. The builders still have a long way to go before the car will look like it left the showroom. However, when this Lambo is finished, thanks to 3D printing it will be the most cheap fake Lamborghini Aventador on the planet.
With the exception of the frame, gearbox, engine and some nodes, the whole body, including the headlights, rear lights, was printed a 3D printer. From the original parts and components used glass, mirrors, steering wheel and some switches.
As for the powertrain, instead of the standard 6.5-liter V12, mounted 5.7-liter LS1 from the Chevrolet Corvette 2003 with two turbochargers. As for transmission, performs transmission of the Porsche 911 of the 996 generation.