A pimple on the forehead of the Aussie turned out to be cancer
In Australia, 52-year-old James Murray has accepted a lump on his forehead for a pimple and tried to get rid of it. The man squeezed him and rubbed the salty water. As a result, the zit only grew in size and began to hurt badly. When the neoplasm has become the size of a Golf ball, the Aussie turned to the experts, the newspaper reports
Doctors diagnosed him with squamous cell carcinoma is the second most common form of skin cancer. The Aussie performed emergency surgery. Despite the remaining scars, Murray is happy that got rid of the giant wart on her face, which had already dubbed “Freddie”.
Earlier, American scientists conducted a study and found that the development of cancer can be prevented, if to grow a moustache. According to experts, the facial hair thickness of not less than nine millimetres will reduce the risk of squamous cell carcinoma on the lower lip 16 times compared to those who do not.