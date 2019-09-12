A play about Solomon Mikhoels and creative evening of Michael Efremova: how to spend a weekend in new York (13-15 September)
What: Interactive exhibition Ocean Cube
When: Friday-Sunday, 13-15 September.
Where: Ocean Cube 60 Grand Street New York, NY 10013
Read more: Ocean Cube is a captivating exhibition, which offers participants a futuristic underwater world.
In this exhibition you can move between land and sea at coral transport tunnel and be protected from external contamination under protection of the walls of fishing nets. In addition, you can also take whales and jellyfish as “vehicles” to move to the other rooms. Also, don’t forget to shop at the Mall, “Pearls and bubbles”.
Cost: $10,50-24.
What: Exhibition of works by Ukrainian artist Petro Smetana
When: Friday-Sunday, 13-15 September.
Where: the Ukrainian Institute of America, 2 East 79th Street New York, NY 10075
Details: the exhibition presents landscapes and still lifes by Ukrainian artist Petro Smetana. In his paintings the artist combines the past and future, reality and abstraction.
At one point he seems figurative artist, unique configured on the physical world and another artist-observer, possessing the abstract elements of painting.
Cost: Free.
What: the film Festival in Coney island
When: Friday-Sunday, 13-15 September.
Where: the Screenings will take place in several locations, list of locations and movies — click here.
More info: Every year the film festival in Coney island provides a range of iconic films from different times and genres, as well as a number of recreational activities, including meetings with the stars.
Cost: From $8.
What: meeting with the Russian poet Rimma Markova and Anna Molchanova
When: Saturday, September 14 from 11:30.
Where: Kings Bay Library 3650 Nostrand Ave. (near Ave. W) Brooklyn, NY 11229
Read more: Sisters Anna Molchanova (Markov) and Rimma Markova born and raised in Leningrad. They began to write poetry very young and engaged in literary club “Daring” at the Leningrad Palace of pioneers. Both sisters graduated from the Leningrad pedagogical Institute, and after graduation both worked in the far North, Anna was a teacher of Russian language and literature in Yakutia, Rima, a drawing teacher on the Kola Peninsula.
Now Anna lives in Israel, and Rima in Sweden, but both continue to write poems in Russian. Their poems were published in various literary journals of Russia, Belarus, Finland, Sweden, Israel, USA and Georgia. Both sisters won prizes poetry contest “Emigrant Lira”: Rimma received the Grand Prix in 2011, Anna became the winner in 2014.
Cost: Free.
What: Ukrainian festival
When: Sunday, September 15 from 12:00.
Where: St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 217 President St, Passaic, NJ 07055
Read more: last year the festival was attended by over 1500 guests. Here everyone can enjoy traditional Ukrainian and American food, live music and great company.
The festival will take place in the Catholic Church of St. Nicholas.
Cost: Free.
What: a Play about Solomon Mikhoels in new York
When: Sunday, September 15 from 16:00.
Where: KINGS BAY Y, 3495 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Read more: play “the Last role of Solomon Mikhoels” talks about the arc of a creative life and a passionate love of the great actor Solomon Mikhoels. This story is not of tragedy, and beautiful love.
Solomon Mikhoels — part of the great Russian Jewish culture, Director of State Jewish theatre, theater teacher, people’s artist of the USSR, as well as a prominent public figure, the first Chairman of the Jewish anti-fascist Committee , which gathered for the defense of the homeland in the Jewish communities of North America $33 million.
In the play only two existing characters: he Mikhoels and his second wife Anastasia Pototskaya, but how much you can learn about them and the era in which they lived, of the dialogues and monologues of memories and reflections!
Stage reading of the play performed by professional artists Aleksey Trubetskoy and Valerie Root, having a wide experience of work in leading Moscow theaters set by the graduate of GITIS, talented Director Arnold Shvetsov, was held in early may in new York, conquered the hearts of the audience. The play kept the audience favorites, which prompted the authors to show it again in the Kings Bay Y.
Tickets can be booked by phone 718-303-88-88.
What: Concert of Ukrainian performers
When: Sunday, September 15 from 15:00.
Where: the Ukrainian Institute of America, 2 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075
Read more: the Soloist of the Metropolitan Opera, Tatiana Melnichenko and pianist Irena Portenko will perform a variety of songs, including art songs, arias, Zarzuela and songs.
Tatiana Melnychenko is the winner of numerous awards, began her career at the Odessa Opera house.
Irena Portenko — born in Ukraine, received the recognition at international and national competitions. Now lives in new York.
Cost: From $35.
What: Creative evening of Michael Ephraim in new York
When: Sunday, 15 September from 19:00.
Where: Master Theater, 1029 Brighton Beach Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: “the Good, the bad and the ugly” — creative evening of Michael Efremova, uncompromising performance for public consumption.
The good, the bad and the ugly is three sources, three components of Mikhail Efremov as we know it, look, love and hate.
Mikhail Yefremov is more than 110 roles in movies, 20 roles in the theater, more than 10 theatrical projects as a Director. In addition, Mikhail Efremov made up of hundreds of publications and TV spots frankly scandalous, philosophical, artistic, domestic, political, civil and uncivil content.
Two hours of the meeting, the audience will be held with Michael his entire career and life, illustrated by verses – read from the first in his life, the contest of Amateur performances to the latest numbers of the “Citizen Poet” and “Mr. Good”; decorated with fragments of films – from 14-year-old Kopeikin from “When I’m a giant” 19-year-old Dubrovsky from the same series up to the most notorious drunks and cops; diluted candid gossip about yourself, parents, friends, teachers, wives, children, friends, companions, enemies, and politicians.
In addition, Michael O. shall, if not lying, honestly answer questions from the audience.
Sponsor a touring artist in the United States is a company Savvy Design & Renovation.
Cost: From $45.
What: the Story of the moon in photos
When: Friday-Sunday, 13-15 September.
Where: 1000 Fifth Avenue at 82nd Street New York, NY 10028
Read more: July 20, 1969, half a billion viewers worldwide with a sinking looked at the scans of the first people to set foot on the moon. As a result of decades of technological innovation people have the opportunity to see a part of the moon with the pictures.
This exhibition, timed to the 50th anniversary of man’s landing on the moon, offers a series of visual images of the satellite from the dawn of photography to the present. In addition to photographs, the exhibition also presents drawings, prints, paintings, movies, astronomical instruments and cameras used by the astronauts of “Apollo” and scientists to study the moon.
Cost: $12-25.
What: an exhibition devoted to the Holocaust
When: Friday and Sunday, 13 and 15 September.
Where: Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust Edmond J. Safra Plaza 36 Battery Place New York, NY 10280
Read more: the Most significant object of the Holocaust — Auschwitz — was not a single entity but a complex of 48 concentration camps, which killed 1 million Jews and tens of thousands of others.
The exhibition brings together more than 700 original objects and 400 photographs from more than 20 institutions and museums in the world. This is the most comprehensive exhibition devoted to the history of Auschwitz and its role in the Holocaust ever presented in North America.
Cost: $10.
