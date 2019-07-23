A plug-in hybrid Toyota Prius became the quintuple in Europe

July 23, 2019
Подключаемый гибрид Toyota Prius стал пятиместным в Европе

EU citizens can buy either a hybrid (28 400 euros), or rechargeable (37 550), known in the US as Prime. In 2018, Europeans bought 12 253 Prius (all versions, -1377), while Americans — 87 591 (-21 070). Exterior color and wheel design for photos a new.

European Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid still offers four places as the center of the back of the couch is a stationary box with Cup holders. But now installed a conventional armrest, and in the gallery will be able to accommodate three. In addition, the body palette added black metallic Galaxy Black, the interior uses a new fabric, and optionally available 17-inch alloy wheels with a fresh design. The list of innovations ends.

Toyota claims that the third place “provides a high level of comfort”, although the low roof when “overwhelmed” the couch and not say.

