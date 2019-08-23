A police officer helped a stranded skunk — and regretted it (video)
Visit the police Department of the city of Cambridge (the state of Massachusetts) in the social network Facebook posted a funny video. It officer by the name of McGinty responded to the signal that in a local Park spotted in distress by a skunk, “heroically” trying to release an animal, your head stuck in a plastic Cup. However, he tries to act with caution, but this does not help.
“At that time, as we are happy to report that the skunk was freed and was unharmed, the good actions of officer McGinty has led to a stinky punishment (and multiple methods of soul),” — said in the accompanying video humorous message.
Ungrateful skunk managed to spray a police foul-smelling liquid from under its tail, like he always does in self-defense. And the technical staff had also, as explained in the police, “obessmolivanie” and impregnated unbearable smell police car McGinty.
