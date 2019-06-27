A policeman died in a suicide attack in the capital of Tunisia
Police officer killed in terrorist attacks perpetrated on Thursday in the Tunisian capital, several people were injured, reports citing the interior Ministry.
It is noted that the first explosion was done by a woman, she blew herself up in 100 meters from the Embassy of France in the street of Charles-de-Gaulle, which is adjacent to the Central
Avenue Habib Bourguiba. The aim of the attack was a patrol car of the police.
The second attack occurred in the Parking lot of the National counter-terrorism management. Eyewitnesses say that after the first explosion of gunfire was heard. The police could pursue the second terrorist.
Now the place of the incident cordoned off by security forces. The street leading to the presidential Palace, closed.
Earlier media reported a series of explosions in Tunisia. Reported injured four people, including security forces and civilians. Experts have suggested that the attack was aimed at disrupting the tourist season in the African country.