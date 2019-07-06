A Polish court decided to extradite fugitive ex-owner of TTS ‘Winter cherry’ in Russia (PHOTO)

The court in Poland ruled to extradite to Russia the former head of kemerovskijj konditerskijj Kombinat Vyacheslav Vishnevsky, who is accused of violations that resulted in a fire in he owned the shopping center “Winter cherry”, reports TASS.

“In the case of Vyacheslav V. we hereby inform you that the district court in Warsaw issued a ruling on the legal admissibility of extradition of a wanted Russian Federation”, – quotes Agency the message of the District court of the Polish capital.

Business Vishnevsky presented to the Polish Minister of justice, who will make the final decision on extradition.

Vyacheslav Vishnevsky, former co-owner of the shopping centre, “Winter cherry”, was detained in Poland on March 25. The court said that in 2016 he left the territory of Russia and hiding from the investigation.

A fire in TTS “the Winter cherry” took place on 25 March 2018. As a result of the tragedy killed 60 people, including 37 children. The cause of the fire was a short in the wiring on the fourth floor that housed the cinema hall and children’s rides. In August 2018, the center was dismantled.

In may of this year in Kemerovo has begun hearing the case about the fire in the “Winter cherry”. On trial seven accused. Victims were found more than 450 people, of which 83 were the relatives of the dead.

Russian investigation revealed multiple violations in the construction of facts and disregard for the rules of fire safety on the part of the owner and its individual employees. And employees of the state Inspectorate neglected by so many rules when conducting inspections and issuing of documents confirming the conformity of a reconstructed building construction rules and regulations.

