A powerful earthquake in Pakistan: hundreds dead and wounded (photos, video)
September 24, 2019 | News | No Comments|
On the Northern Pakistan earthquake by force 5,8 points under the Richter scale. The number of victims specified: there are fears that the bill could go into the hundreds. Yet confirmed the death of 22 people. More than 300 people were injured.
Destroyed many houses. As reported by Reuters, on the road cracks that failed the machine.
Road damage at Jehlum Pakistan due to earth quake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/mjfIQTba52
— Rizwan Buttar (@rizwanbuttar) September 24, 2019
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter