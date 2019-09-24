A powerful earthquake in Pakistan: hundreds dead and wounded (photos, video)

| September 24, 2019 | News | No Comments

Мощное землетрясение в Пакистане: сотни погибших и раненых (фото, видео)

On the Northern Pakistan earthquake by force 5,8 points under the Richter scale. The number of victims specified: there are fears that the bill could go into the hundreds. Yet confirmed the death of 22 people. More than 300 people were injured.

Destroyed many houses. As reported by Reuters, on the road cracks that failed the machine.

Мощное землетрясение в Пакистане: сотни погибших и раненых (фото, видео)

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr