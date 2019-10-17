A powerful earthquake in the southern Philippines resulted in destruction and panic, there are victims (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

A powerful earthquake hit the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST), its magnitude was 6.3, the epicenter was located 22 km South of the municipality Tulunan the province of Cotabato, and the hypocenter – at a depth of 8 km.

In the settlements there is destruction. Tremors were felt in many parts of the island, including in Davao city – metropolis with a population of over 1.6 million residents. To date recorded 134 aftershocks. While it is known about the two dead children in the municipalities Tulunan and Magsaysay at least 25 people were injured, according to Stormnews with a link to the TV station ABS-CBN.

During tremors there was panic. People ran left shopping malls and high-rise buildings. She was later fueled false rumors about the tsunamis that spread in social networks and messengers.

The Department of energy said that the earthquake has affected the geothermal power plant on mount APO, which led to power outages in some parts of the provinces of South Cotabato and Cotabato, completely left without light a city in kidapawan city.

Another major incident was a fire in shopping centre of the city of General Santos. The fire broke out immediately after the earthquake. Information on victims is specified.