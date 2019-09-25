A powerful tea to eliminate hot flashes during menopause, edema, tinnitus, cough, bronchitis, prevents blood clots, purify the blood and vessels!
It can also help your arteries remain strong and flexible!
Red clover is one of the richest sources of isoflavones which are water soluble chemicals, they act like estrogens (known as phytoestrogens).
Thus, red clover is used to relieve symptoms of menopause, PMS, lowering cholesterol, swelling, improve blood circulation, is also used in cough, shortness of breath, uterine bleeding, edema, kidney disease, headaches, anemia, anemia, lung diseases, arteriosclerosis and hemorrhoids.
An impressive list, isn’t it?
The flowers of red clover are composed of glycosides tripolin and isotretoin, tannins, essential and fatty oils, organic acids, carotene, vitamins b and C, E, K.
Red clover can significantly reduce hot flashes in women during menopause. The regular consumption of the tea from the flowers of red clover may reduce the risk of osteoporosis in women.
Used to eliminate noise in the ears and headaches. 1 teaspoon of flowers and leaves to brew 500 ml of boiling water for two hours. To drink during the day for 2 -3 SIPS 2-3 times a day. With this recipe, you can also get rid of the noise in your head, but you need to drink not less than 6 months, not exceeding the dosage.
Red clover may also increase the secretion of bile acids that helps lower bad cholesterol and increase the level of good.
In addition, red clover contains coumarins, which can help purify the blood and prevent blood clots. And as a consequence reduces the risk of blood clots and arterial plaques.
Red clover may also help the arteries remain strong and flexible (a quality often called “arterial line”)
It has been discovered that drinking tea from red clover helpful when quitting Smoking.
Tea made from clover is particularly effective for colds, severe coughing in bronchitis and asthma.
Place 1 tablespoon of dried flowers of red clover in a thermos, pour 600-700 ml of boiling water. After 20-30 minutes, the tea will be ready. It is recommended to drink with honey five times a day after meals.
This tea detoxifies and cleanses the lymphatic system. For complete cleansing of the body is recommended to drink 3 times a day 30 minutes before meals about 45 days.
Flavonoids, which are rich in red clover, saturate the blood with oxygen, protects the cells from aging, normalize fat metabolism and stimulate metabolism.
Used red clover in the fight against fungal and cancer.
Decoction of red clover washed boils, abscesses, rinse hair against hair loss and dandruff.
Before taking any traditional medicines it is recommended to consult with your doctor to avoid negative effects from a combination with other medicines that you take.