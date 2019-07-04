A powerful tornado destroyed a house in North-East China: six dead, 191 injured (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

In the afternoon of July 3, a powerful tornado hit the city, Kaiyuan County in the Chinese province of Liaoning. The death toll was six people, 191 people have been injured, according to CCTV news videoagentstvo+.

Damaged more than 4 thousand private houses, apartment buildings suffered about 10 thousand people. Thanks to the immediate rescue operation of about 210 people, locked in collapsed buildings, were saved.

In addition, it was strongly damaged and destroyed dozens of factories in the local industrial Park. On the scene were deformed metal sheets and scattered across the land heavy equipment.

Currently in the village are continuing the rescue and repair activities. They involve more than 800 people and 200 pieces of equipment.

“The situation right after the tornado was almost the same as now. At the moment our priority was the search for trapped people. Now we are the fourth search operation in the area,” – said the chief of the fire Department of the city district Tieling Wang Shuren.