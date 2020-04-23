A powerful tornado struck the southern United States: there are victims
At least six people have died after several tornadoes formed in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana on Wednesday, April 22, evening, and on Thursday, April 23 in the morning. A tornado has destroyed houses and overturned cars. This writes Fox News.
Center prediction storm (SPC) the National weather service (NWS) reported 26 tornadoes for April 2 on the Southern plains, and their number may increase as the storm moves to Mississippi on Thursday, April 23.
“We had more than two dozen reports of tornadoes, one of which was fatal, happened in Oklahoma last night,” said senior meteorologist Janice Dean.
“The end is not yet, — said Dean. — There is a chance of severe storms, including a deadly tornado. The danger of tornadoes in different parts of Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida, and then in both Carolinas”.
Among the dead was an employee of the ro plant from the district of Marshall (Oklahoma).
The Director of emergency Management County Marshall Robert Chaney reported that the man’s body was found about a quarter-mile (0.4 km) from J & I Manufacturing, a trailer factory outside the city.
It was reported that the tornado also overturned semi-trailer on highway 35 to the South of the valley Floor (OK).
In Texas, at least three people were killed when a tornado raged around 18:00 near Onalaska, about 75 miles (120 km) North of Houston, the statement said the System of emergency management Polk County.
According to Kerry Miller, a spokesman for the Polk County judge Sidney Murphy, the storm passed to the East through seven oaks, and has caused serious damage to homes and other structures.
“There is big disruption,” said Charles Houston Charles Stevens, who lives in Polk County.
He added that one person in his district was found dead in the water and two others including a small boy were injured.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said his office is “working with local officials to provide direct support to areas devastated by the tornado. The state has already deployed response teams and medical resources to help needy Texans”.
In the NWS reported that around 18:00 was seen “a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado”. in the County of Polk. One of the storm chasers called it the biggest of all, what he had ever seen.
According to reports, the residents are trapped due to major structural damage to over 50 homes in the area, which necessitated the call for fire departments from neighboring counties. The house was completely destroyed in Onalaska, and trees were uprooted throughout.
Specialized personnel working to rescue people affected by the tornado and officials of emergency situations ask inhabitants to stay away from this area, because the additional transport may interfere with the response of the rescue teams.
In Louisiana, the woman died on the bridge in Woodworth, 15 miles (24 km) South of Alexandria, said the County Sherrif’s office Rapides.
The Alexandria campus of Louisiana state University also received some damage from the storm.
The wanderer University on Twitter says: “All students are safe. The building of the DeWitt Livestock damaged. The campus remained without electricity”.
A man from Louisiana was found dead after a witness saw him trying to retrieve the trash out of the water near the drainage ditch. He lost his balance and was swept away by flood waters, said Shifu County DeSoto Jason Richardson.
“In Mansfield was fairly severe flooding. It was as much water as I had not seen for many, many years, if ever seen, the Sheriff said. — The water rose very quickly and we had to save some people from home. I think we had 20 or so houses that were flooded”.
More than 100,000 people from Texas and Mississippi were left without electricity on Thursday, April 23, according to the poweroutage.us, a website that tracks reports of public utilities.
According to Dean, the storms led to the destruction of 22 of April, early Thursday, April 23 through Mississippi to Alabama, creating a threat of tornadoes, floods and strong winds.
“Some of these storms produce hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes,” said Dean.
It is predicted that storms will move North and East throughout the day, and at night they spread to Georgia, Florida and Carolina.
“This will be the situation for the next 12-18 hours, and, of course, April 23 in the South-East of the country during the day will be issued warning about the storm,” said Dean.
