A prayer that will bring success and income in work, and possibly new, more profitable job
Seraphim, before he moved in, the monks were very successful and wealthy merchant, but its condition and commercial success he has gained their sincere and hard work without resorting to fraud and deceit.
In any job you need as a blessing, and luck, and the strength we derive from faith. But assistant us will be in the work of Saint Seraphim.
And the main thing here is not the pursuit of wealth, and fair wages and normal work. We to work go for that would just to kill time, and for those that have to develop and get the money, and the money we need for survival.
For this we need before work sincere pray that the Holy Seraphim was able to hear us and help us.
Oh, and bogosluzhebnye premilitary our father Seraphim! Leading thee dead, thou living things, with faith kneeling and crying, sabudi not thy poor to the end, but mercifully having strengthened his saints watch over the flock’s spiritual and forbid e, good shepherd conducive to God in your prayers. We ask for from the Lord the time to repent and sinful life correction, ves Bo all weakness, our peace: not the imams of faith and salvation, not the imams jealous of the true pleasing God, planechase mind in pogulyali of stratech, Rostelecom heart in nefarious pochote. That UBO tea, and hope mcluckie, retrive the temples of our souls?
Her Holy father, stretch out your hand the prayer to the Lord and to our Holy Savior of the human race kosnutsya by grace are petrified of our hearts, omiti us with tears of repentance, postaviti in the faith of ukrepite in piety and all useful to the salvation of taravati. Do not be ashamed of our hope, now at the Bose and the mother of God on thee conferred, but Wake us a very present help, a Comforter in sorrow and patron in abstenia, but sodomise prayers your heir to be alone in the Heavenly Kingdom inhabited by the ves in the Holy continual praise and glorify the Righteous, and Velikolepie the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy spirit, now and ever and unto the ages of ages.
Amen.