A precious lesson from my husband: “at first I did not understand him and pouted”
Only after a while realized how right he was.
We got married not young: he was 42 years old, I was 36. Both are established, implemented and having all my point of view.
The first time was euphoric, and then quickly, too fascinated by the new status and arrangement of the family nest, I began to make one blunder after another…
Scored step-aerobics and English language courses in favor of baking raspberry cupcakes and carpet cleaning. Called his work and was interested in selling segmented ball valves series Flow-Tek S-19.
Sewed patchwork blankets, gathered at the service “tormozki” and ironed the sheets on both sides. Cut the felt hares and rolled Lecho.
Mastered decoupage and salting mackerel. Lost, worried sick, trying to become the perfect hostess, and has put himself in the victim’s condition.
That day I remember it clearly. Come the first Saturday of November, it began to rain, looks like a grey-green tea and in the kitchen the morning the light was on.
He drank milk and watched with irritation as sliced cheese, cold veal and tomatoes. Three times repeated that there will be only milk and no sandwiches. I cackled and soap cutting Board. Finally could not resist:
Look, I don’t need to serve, to serve dinners of five dishes to sterilize cups and toilet. We are not slaves to each other, and I’m not your whole life, but only a part. By happy coincidence, we met, fell in love and found a common denominator.
The point of joining. The place where good together. Everything else is personal. So don’t try me grow and do not put my interests at the forefront. No need to be better or worse, just be yourself. The one who fell in love. Easy, full of enthusiasm and drive. You dissolve in me and walk away into the shadows.
He threw a glass in the sink and went to the gym. I stayed in the middle of the ruined kitchen, trying to digest what was said.
With an effort of will he swallowed dismal tears, threw out the puff pastry, left alone casseroles and stuffed in suitcases decorative pillows. Washed, called the English teacher and opened a file with an unfinished story.
Since I am not the mistress, not the master of pertussis laces and not the sales Manager of ball valves. Do not serve, do not try to please and prove nothing. Since then, I – I just.