A prediction on the relationship with the person for 4 cards
This prediction was prompted by neighbor on the landing. She has Gypsy roots, to learn the traditions of its people is always very interesting.
The essence is simple: choose any card, then there is a description of the map, and at the end of the article, we compare the description and card number!
One of these cards — card “Care”. It symbolizes the harmonious relationship in which you approach each other. In such relationships people are always happy to return home, even in minor quarrels.
Among the cards there is a map of “Pending.” In such a relationship is dominated by the nebula, because you can love someone, and mutual feelings not to watch.
Another interesting map is the map of “Independence”. In such relationships usually don’t show unnecessary sympathy because you and your partner are quite strong characters. Relationships can be strong, however, in important matters, you’re still going to rely only on themselves.
Map “Lonely”. Maybe the person next is not entirely yours or are you communicating with him just because you are bored. Such relationships are usually temporary, there is a high probability of breakup, even years later.
Now learn which cards correspond to their values.
The map on the left, which depicts a girl in a yellow dress, is the map of “Care”.
Card with girl in a white dress is a card of “Waiting”.
Card with girl in red dress is a card of “Independence”. Located on the right card “Loneliness.”