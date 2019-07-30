A pregnant Anne Hathaway successfully camouflaged the belly long gown
36-year-old Anne Hathaway is expecting her second child, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.
While the actress never went on maternity leave, she began promoting a new show with his participation in the Amazon.
The star of “the Devil wears Prada” appeared at the event in a spectacular manner. Maxi dress stars helped to disguise the changed volumes in the waist area.
The actress wore a white dress with yellow accents. A vivid detail of her image was a major print and concealed position of the star in Hollywood. The image of kissing images was complemented by a scattering of large roses.
Anne Hathaway only recently admitted that for the second time. She, along with her husband Adam Shulman already has a three year old son Jonathan.