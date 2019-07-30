A pregnant Anne Hathaway successfully camouflaged the belly long gown

July 30, 2019
36-year-old Anne Hathaway is expecting her second child, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.

Беременная Энн Хэтэуэй удачно замаскировала живот платьем в пол

While the actress never went on maternity leave, she began promoting a new show with his participation in the Amazon.

The star of “the Devil wears Prada” appeared at the event in a spectacular manner. Maxi dress stars helped to disguise the changed volumes in the waist area.

The actress wore a white dress with yellow accents. A vivid detail of her image was a major print and concealed position of the star in Hollywood. The image of kissing images was complemented by a scattering of large roses.

Anne Hathaway only recently admitted that for the second time. She, along with her husband Adam Shulman already has a three year old son Jonathan.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.