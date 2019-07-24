A pregnant woman miraculously saved a drowning child in Minnesota

| July 24, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

21 Jul pregnant mother from Minnesota took their three year old twins to the lake, hoping to teach them to swim. There she suddenly heard the cries of the frightened woman, whose child was drowning.

Беременная женщина чудом спасла тонущего ребенка в Миннесоте

Photo: Depositphotos

Stephanie Svedberg, who was 33 weeks pregnant, said she was in the water at crystal beach Park with one of my boys, when I saw a fully-dressed mother, calling for help, says Fox News.

“I didn’t understand at first what had happened until I saw a woman begging to help her son. Then I looked and saw one of the boys, not able to keep my head above water. He didn’t scream… he just twitched, trying to stay afloat,” said Svedberg, who previously worked as a lifeguard.

Assessing the situation, she gave her son were next to the man and headed towards the drowning boy. When they returned safely to shore, she invited the boy to learn to swim in the future “may become a rescuer.”

She said that water safety is very important, and teaching her sons to swim from a young age, so they didn’t panic, “when you can’t touch the bottom”.

She said that her family usually goes to Church on Sunday morning, but this time they decided to watch the service online and go to the lake. And this decision saved the boy’s life.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.