A pregnant woman miraculously saved a drowning child in Minnesota
21 Jul pregnant mother from Minnesota took their three year old twins to the lake, hoping to teach them to swim. There she suddenly heard the cries of the frightened woman, whose child was drowning.
Stephanie Svedberg, who was 33 weeks pregnant, said she was in the water at crystal beach Park with one of my boys, when I saw a fully-dressed mother, calling for help, says Fox News.
“I didn’t understand at first what had happened until I saw a woman begging to help her son. Then I looked and saw one of the boys, not able to keep my head above water. He didn’t scream… he just twitched, trying to stay afloat,” said Svedberg, who previously worked as a lifeguard.
Assessing the situation, she gave her son were next to the man and headed towards the drowning boy. When they returned safely to shore, she invited the boy to learn to swim in the future “may become a rescuer.”
She said that water safety is very important, and teaching her sons to swim from a young age, so they didn’t panic, “when you can’t touch the bottom”.
She said that her family usually goes to Church on Sunday morning, but this time they decided to watch the service online and go to the lake. And this decision saved the boy’s life.