A preliminary calendar of the completion of the championship of Ukraine on football
Sport Arena has become known plan for clubs in the Ukrainian Premier League for the resumption of the Ukrainian championship, which was suspended in the 23rd round.
Considering that the release from quarantine at the state level is scheduled for may 11, he follows.
12-29 may – preparation of teams for the League resumption. From 12 to 17 may, the clubs have to run tests and check the health of the players and coaching staff.
After the clubs have undergone the procedure of testing, 2 weeks is the process of training, after which will be a restart of the championship.
The calendar of the remainder of the Premier League:
30 may 24-th round
6 Jun 25th tour
13 June 26-th round
17 June 27-first round
20 Jun 28th tour
27 June 29-th round
6 July 30th tour
10 July 31 th round
On 13 July the 32-nd round
In addition to League games, also was the scheduled date for the Cup of Ukraine. The semifinal games to be held on 10 June and the final meeting on 17 July, after the completion of the championship games.
Recall that the semi-finals were: “Meany” – “Dynamo” and “Mariupol” – “Vorskla”.
As for the play-offs for definition of participants of the Europa League, the Premier League plans to hold the matches on 21 and 24 July, respectively.