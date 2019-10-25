A priest from Toronto was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a teenager (PHOTO)

The priest from Toronto was charged with because he allegedly sexually exploited a 17-year-old girl, reported by city police.

The suspect is 37-year-old Jordan Wellington. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

He was charged with sexual exploitation and numerous criminal prosecutions.

According to police, the Wellington is an assistant priest in the Anglican Church St. John’s district of Willowdale.

In a statement Thursday, the diocese said that Wellington is not allowed in any way to preach until his case is resolved.

Other details of the case are not reported.