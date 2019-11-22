A professional comedian Zelensky lost a mother, politician Tymoshenko: the social network
“The competition of captains Quarter lost.”
So the social network praised the virtual battle between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the leader of the faction “Batkivshchyna” Yulia Tymoshenko, reports Wave.
“The competition of captains quarter is lost” — wrote in Facebook photographer Vladyslav Musienko, remembering the popular competition in the CIF in which the captains compete in “the slope”.
Journalist Kateryna Kobernik suggested that the reason for “inappropriate jokes about the figure of Tymoshenko” is that the new government thinks that the kitchen humor makes them closer to the people.
Victoria Chirwa indicates that the team Zelensky has been incredible — “even those who did not know that they are supporters of Tymoshenko and Lyashko, in light of recent events become violent radicals and labotamy! Not every so can!”
And the public “the bottom line” dedicated to the situation of the whole poem.
“You thought Dylan, “obscenely” Julia?
Her figure sweet joke?
Your KVN with it not working
Her bully is not worth it
She’s like you already ate, Vova,
One in the apiary, one — in Rostov,
One in Parliament, well, at least not yet.
Oh, and the competition with her captains
Wasn’t I so carelessly
So, Julia and without a script for your joke to answer in as
And now you smeared nicely with a Grand piano and a corporate”.