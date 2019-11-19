A protest action near the Georgian Parliament dispersed using water cannons (PHOTO)

Georgian police cleared protesters from the area in front of the Georgian Parliament, where previously gathered opposition action. Demonstrators were forced away from entrances to the building with the use of water cannons, reports “Interfax”.

Then riot removed the locks from the gates of Parliament, hung by protesters, and began to clear the Rustaveli Avenue. Commandos with the support of special equipment moved along the Avenue toward tent city that was erected by protesters in front of Parliament. Later it became known that law enforcement officers dismantled a tent camp of the opposition.

Opposition rally demanding the dissolution of Parliament and appointment of early elections began November 17. Dozens of protesters spent the night outside the Parliament building, blocking all entrances and blocking the surrounding streets with barricades of debris and sandbags.

The cause of the protests was the fact that on 14 November, the Georgian Parliament failed to adopt a bill of constitutional amendments, according to which the next parliamentary elections in 2020 had to go completely on proportional system.

Earlier with the initiative to hold parliamentary elections under the proportional system in 2020 was made by the leader of the ruling party “Georgian dream” Bidzina Ivanishvili. The decision was agreed to by all the MPs of the parliamentary majority, but at the last moment in the voting on Thursday did not receive the necessary support.

The opposition believes that the deputies who voted against, could not act independently and was charged with failure of a bill Ivanishvili.

The holding of parliamentary elections under the proportional system was one of the demands of protesters who for three months have staged demonstrations outside the Parliament building in Tbilisi.

Under the current version of the Constitution of Georgia, the parliamentary elections planned for October 2020, to be held at the traditional mixed system – 77 deputies are elected on proportional lists, and 73 in majority. It is noteworthy that in the 2024 elections will be held on a fully proportional system, only with the difference that the electoral threshold will be 5%.