A prototype of the updated crossover Kia Sorento is undergoing tests at the nürburgring
The mid-size crossover Kia Sorento received minor facelift for the 2019 model year, but as we all know, time is moving too quickly in the world of SUVs and crossovers.
We found our first prototype of the next-generation Sorento just last month – on the test machine was what is called “heavy” camouflage coating on the sides and in the back.
Now we have the second series of “spy” photos of the South Korean news, the prototype that was photographed on the nürburgring race track.
These new pictures show about the next Sorento? Although it will be a completely new generation of the model, not the next update, it doesn’t really change the mid-size crossover externally. The overall proportions look the same, and distinct form the center pillar easily visible, when false panels were removed.
We can also see the curved side glass, which shows the familiar shape of the D-pillar, but if you look closely at the line “the belt”, on this prototype it is stronger tilted from front to back.
In the back we see a completely new tailgate and lower bumper. Tail lights, obviously, are yet provisional, but camouflage completely trimmed around the mounting areas, showing what can become the form for the new rear lights. If so, the Sorento will abandon the horizontally oriented shape for something pretty square.
Currently we have no specific information about engines for the new items and changes to the interior, although we have heard rumors that Kia will offer a variety of hybrid powertrains.
A new generation of crossover will probably be shown at the end of 2020 as the model 2021.