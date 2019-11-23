“A provocation against Zelensky and Putin” Andrei Razin unexpectedly criticized Russian TV
Producer group “Tender may” Andrei Razin, who has previously talked about the state of health of the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, published in his Instagram post, in which, following the example of the husband of the prima Donna Maxim Galkin, critical about the policy of the Federal TV channels in Russia.
In particular, it did not work for the ether “the First channel” and NTV, full of news about Ukraine.
“I believe that the channels “NTV” and “channel” you need to reformat, because Russia is so tired of Ukraine and the daily hours information about it, what is it — overkill. Russia, can we at least for a moment forget about them and talk, for example, about Belarus,”— writes with indignation of the producer.
Razin said that almost every TV show will be “about Ukraine” and urged “the producers of the Kremlin to” stop happening “chaos”.
“Just have to hear is impossible, see the impossible mordobitie already to be able to see the same faces that annoy the entire population of Russia. I think this is a provocation against Zelensky and Putin”,— he writes.
Followers supported the idea Razin.
“I propose a flash mob to announce to all to put the logo First and the hashtag #toukrainian” — offers his solution lenushkafedorenko.
“Spin doctors go to far,” — said serg_izmakov.
And the post has gained over 1,800 likes.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Andrei Razin intervened in the row between anchors Leroy Kudryavtseva and Dmitry Shepelev. However, he stood up for Dmitry, who after the death of Jeanne Friske brings up their son Platon, and threatened to tell the truth about the career of Valeria. Producer published archival photo TV presenter and recalled her wild youth.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter