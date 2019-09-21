A psychic called the cause of suffering Zavorotnyuk
For the health of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk fight the doctors of a private Moscow clinic. Doctors refused to help freelance professionals and cope with treatment on their own. Now the star of the TV series “My fair nanny” is in chamber therapy, her condition is called severe.
Meanwhile, discussing the possible causes of serious diseases — how might have a brain tumor. Its advanced version of the famous psychic Galina Janko. She believes that the actress is a spell.
“Methods of human exposure is shown by the death card. This suggests that people specifically gave her a spell to bring it to the gravestone”, — says Galina.
The name of this person she calls. But suggests that he was familiar with Anastasia. Maybe they have with the enemy “was the quiet war for some time.”
Galina also said that the chances of recovery from car crash is not bad. Plays an important role and that the actress is serious about it, “to stay on this earth as long as possible”.
Forces give her relatives who visit her in the hospital, and little daughter Mila, which will soon be a year.
Earlier, the Russian businessman has denied that the car crash lapsed into a coma. He called the source of false information. Supposedly, after native actress banned producer Andrey Razin to comment on her condition, the media began to receive encouraging information.
Disease Zavorotnyuk also commented on other stars, including figure skater Alexei Yagudin. He said that in a brief telephone conversation the husband of actress Pyotr Chernyshev told him that they pray for Anastasia. Olympic champion Maxim Trankov blamed Yagudin in a lie.
