A quick and easy facelift: when the mixture dries, will become a Princess!
Instantly firming effect!
For those who endlessly complex about their fading youth, is wonderful news! This miraculous firming mask is able to wipe out more than a dozen years.
After the first application you will feel the stunning effect. This mask will be a great alternative to many salon procedures and even plastic surgery!
How to tighten face
YOU NEED
- 1 egg white
- 1/2 tsp lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp coconut oil
COOKING
1. Take a medium-size egg and separate the white from the yolk.
2. Put protein into a small bowl and whip it until thick.
3. Then add lemon juice, coconut oil and again blend the mixture.
Apply the mask with a lifting effect on the face and neck. Hold it for about 5-10 minutes until the mixture is completely dry, then wash your face with water or herbal decoction. For optimal results, it is sufficient to do this mask 2 times a week. We hope that this proven recipe, you will certainly need.