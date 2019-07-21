A quick and easy facelift: when the mixture dries, will become a Princess!

| July 21, 2019 | News | No Comments

Быстрая и непринужденная подтяжка лица: когда смесь высохнет, станешь королевной!

Instantly firming effect!

For those who endlessly complex about their fading youth, is wonderful news! This miraculous firming mask is able to wipe out more than a dozen years.

After the first application you will feel the stunning effect. This mask will be a great alternative to many salon procedures and even plastic surgery!

How to tighten face

Быстрая и непринужденная подтяжка лица: когда смесь высохнет, станешь королевной!

YOU NEED

  • 1 egg white
  • 1/2 tsp lemon juice
  • 1/2 tsp coconut oil

COOKING

1. Take a medium-size egg and separate the white from the yolk.

Быстрая и непринужденная подтяжка лица: когда смесь высохнет, станешь королевной!

2. Put protein into a small bowl and whip it until thick.

Быстрая и непринужденная подтяжка лица: когда смесь высохнет, станешь королевной!

3. Then add lemon juice, coconut oil and again blend the mixture.

Быстрая и непринужденная подтяжка лица: когда смесь высохнет, станешь королевной!

Apply the mask with a lifting effect on the face and neck. Hold it for about 5-10 minutes until the mixture is completely dry, then wash your face with water or herbal decoction. For optimal results, it is sufficient to do this mask 2 times a week. We hope that this proven recipe, you will certainly need.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.