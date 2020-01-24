‘A rain of lizards’: Florida’s frozen iguanas fall from trees
In Florida because of the unusual for this region of cooling is observed the invasion of the iguanas that fall out of trees. About it writes “Apostrophe”.
Their photo and video publishing in social networks.
Users are asked not to stand aside and offer to put lizards in warm clothes until the temperature rises. Some, on the contrary, write that iguanas are pests, but because I offer them to eat, while you have the chance.
However, local authorities are asked to be careful with the reptiles and not to bother them, even if they seem dead.
The other day in Miami, Fort Myers beach, Naples, Tampa and Orlando recorded the temperature to -1 degree Celsius.
Lizards fall into suspended animation, even at a temperature of +7, and then falling from the trees, which fell asleep. Externally iguanas can be taken for the dead, but it’s not. That is why residents of the coast are advised not to disturb the lizards. They should be removed to a quiet place if they create a disturbance. But for younger individuals, the cold can be deadly, writes TSN.