A rally in support of Ukraine and an evening of fried fish: how to spend a weekend in the USA (March 4-6)
This weekend boasts a variety of entertainment for US residents. In our traditional selection you will find festivals, exhibitions, rallies and more. Choose what you like and go to the land of entertainment.
So, in New York visit fried fish evening at the Ukrainian Center, seminar on Russian invasion of Ukraine or exhibition of Ukrainian fine arts and folk art.
Miami residents are waiting for seminar “Can the West stop Russia”, Baratynsky Day and Shrovetide.
In Los Angeles, pay attention to the rally in support of Ukraine, seminar about samizdat in the USSR and interactive exhibition of dinosaurs.
San Francisco to host seminar on the war in Ukraine, presentation of the book “King of the Jews”and Family Fun Festival.
More ideas for a busy weekend in traditional posters:
IMPORTANT! Due to quarantine measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some events may be canceled or rescheduled. Specify the information on the websites of the organizers.
In addition, look for interesting events for each day of the week in our calendar. Before visiting, check the organizers' websites for details and venues of events, as they may change.