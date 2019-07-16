A rare case: a man died of rabies after contact with a bat (PHOTO)

21-year-old young man from British Columbia died from rabies (which is a rare phenomenon) after he scratched the bat on Vancouver island.

Government of British Columbia reported that the man received a scratch in the middle of may, and the symptoms began to appear only after 6 months. He died on Saturday in hospital St. Paul’s.

The victim’s identity was not disclosed.

According to representatives of the Ministry of health, cases where people die from rabies, is now very rare. Prior to that, in British Columbia, rabies has died 52-the summer man on 30 January 2003.

After the last case in the main hospital in Vancouver all 180 employees recommended to be vaccinated against rabies for prevention.

Another man died from rabies in British Columbia in 1985.

Rabies – a virus that attacks the nervous system. Symptoms include pain, weakness, pain in the nerve endings and the Central nervous system and brain. Fear of water, and excessive salivation are also common symptoms.

Despite the fact that people are not considered vectors of disease, family members of the deceased and all contact with him, were offered vaccination.

Physicians reported that the symptoms developed very quickly. And only after tests confirmed the presence of rabies virus, the man mentioned that he came into contact with a bat.

“Bats don’t like to be around people, so this should be an alarming signal. If you had contact with bats, you do need to be vaccinated to make sure that you don’t have any terrible diseases,” – said in the Ministry of health.

In British Columbia bats are the carriers of rabies. Approximately 13% of these animals tested positive for the virus.

In other provinces carriers are also foxes, coyotes, raccoons and skunks. In other countries carriers of rabies are dogs, but not in Canada, thanks to vaccination. However, pet owners who think their pet was nearby with bats, please make them vaccinated.