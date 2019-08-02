A rare encounter: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden at dinner in Beverly hills
August 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The most secretive couple in Hollywood normal weekday.
Cameron Diaz was one of the most discussed celebrities “zero”: the film with her participation came out one after the other, no less attention was riveted to the personal life of the actress. To quit his career and go into the shadows, she decided suddenly, she appeared in the last scene in 2014. The next five years to see Cameron could often, and each new paparazzi pics — a rare opportunity to see how she’s doing. Yesterday, photographers snapped the star leaving the restaurant, Urth in Beverly hills with her husband of Benji Madden. Everyday wear, a relaxed facial expression and no “scarf covering the stomach” — I think Cameron waited for her to finally fall behind with the eternal suspicion about the pregnancy.
Loading...
READ I persuaded my parents to take a family of four neighborhood children-orphans, — the winner of "the Voice. Diti" Sasha...