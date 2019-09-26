A real triumph in Miami, an exhibition of Russian photographer Olya Helga
Olya Helga – fashion-photographer, working with many brands entering the US market. Now she lives and works in beautiful Los Angeles (CA), which inspired her to host a spectacular photo shoots, which became the basis of her recent exhibitions.
History of photography Olya Helga began in Kiev (Ukraine) where she received a bachelor’s degree in photography and editing. But the longest way – is a self-study that took her more than 10 years of practice in photography.
Before moving to Los Angeles Olya Helga 3 years living in Miami, where he became a successful photographer. Only in 2018, she spent more than 140 professional filming in the city, including commercials and professional lookbook for famous brands.
“I’m literally addicted to photography, and I really like what I do. My favorite thing about photography – catching unique moments of happiness and the emotions expressed by the people. I love bright emotions and pure bliss. That’s why I have such a passion for photography”, – says Olya Helga.
“All of the shoot – from portraits to family shots – allows you to see the thankful and happy faces of my clients. I chose the only thing I can do for the rest of my life – photography. I’ll be sure to think about the idea of a special photo shoot just for you and will create something unique just for you. If you have no experience with the camera, I will show you how to relax and have fun”, – added Olya Helga.
On September 21, Valli Art Gallery in Wynwood (Miami) hosted the exhibition of works by Olya Helga. Wynwood is considered the art center of South Florida.
Since its establishment in 2015, Valli Art Gallery was recognized as the leading platform exhibiting contemporary art in Miami.
All visitors were delighted by the indescribable beauty and warmth of not only photos, but also the Olya Helga. She met with the audience of the exhibition and answered questions. Judging by responses of visitors, the photographer has managed to touch each of them to the core.
Everyone involved in the exhibition were all taken in the last 6 months — since the photographer moved from Miami to Los Angeles, California vibe inspired by Olya Helga to create new and interesting photo shoots. Part of the work has already been published in major journals.