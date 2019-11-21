A recipe for eternal youth: the dog is forever a puppy due to illness (photo, video)
A German shepherd named Ranger, who lives the American Phoenix (Arizona), for more than two years. In dog years she is all grown up. However, the Ranger still looks like a puppy.
Ranger from early childhood was much smaller than her sisters dogs. The owners believed that the stunted growth is due to the fact that he had found parasites — Giardia. However, as writes the edition of The Mirror, even after the dog is fully recovered, he remained the same small and grew very slowly. The vet suggested that he had a genetic disease — pituitary dwarfism. And that he forever stuck in puppy form. The owners are first reacted to this diagnosis with skepticism — this genetic mutation is very rare. However, over time, realized that the vet was right.
The Ranger has a lot of fans in Instagram, which I find him charming. “It’s just a dream — that dog always remained a puppy”,” believe some. However, while shepherd and looks very cute, the disease does not go for it in vain. So, she falls heavily coat and skin is husked. The Ranger is a happy dog who loves life and loves to play.
View this post in Instagram
I wonder if they are related… check out story for giveaway winner! merch link in bio #gsdofinstagram #gsd #gsdpuppy #gsdforever #gsdpuppies #gsdlove #gsdstagram #gsdunited #gsdphotos #gsdcute #gsdpics #germanshepherd #related #headtilts
View this post in Instagram
what should ranger be for halloween? merch link in bio #gsd #gsdofinstagram #gsdforever #gsdpuppy #gsdphotos #gsdloverss #gsdlove #gsdunited #gsd4life #gsdstagram #gsdcute #gsdcommunity #germanshepherd #germanshepherdpuppy #merch #halloween
See also: the network has found a cat — double of Charlie Chaplin.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter