A recipe that is literally “the light” you pulled!
Many friends asked me to tell you how I lived to be 80 years old.
In 1982, 15 February, I buried a husband and 27 February – mother. May 6 – little brother, may 25 – average. I’m in the family was the eldest. 4 month supply 4 of the monument, and all have one disease – cancer. What was I supposed to do?
Life is not worth living. I took the bottle and went to the cemetery to stay there. But as you can see, there is not. It started to get dark, and I was scared.
Recipe
Picked me up one friend the chauffeur and brought to the Ambulance. Then – hospital. After leaving the hospital, I met the supervisor of the pharmacy. We were close familiar. She says: “Louise, I’m sorry about aunt Manu”. And gave me the recipe, which I use for 24 years.
Doing a 3-liter jar in the spring and a 3-liter jar in the fall. He seems to be anti-cancer, but also treats many diseases, including flu, sore throats and generally stimulates the body, increasing vitality.
- 200 g of rose hips
- a bundle of pine buds
- a bundle of yarrow
- a pack of marigold
- 5 g of wormwood
All poured 3 liters of boiling water, infused for 2 hours on a steam bath.
The resulting structure is wrapped in a blanket for 24 hours, then filter and add to the same jar:
- 100 g of befungin (chaga)
- 100 g of aloe juice
- 500 g of honey
- 250 g of alcohol or good brandy
Bank put for 48 hours in a dark cool place. Take 2 weeks to 1 teaspoon 30 minutes before meals.
Next, 1 tbsp. spoon 3 times a day. However, don’t drink spoons, bottled, put them in the fridge and drink every time you SIP from the bottle.
That’s not all. Take 1 kg of lemons, 1 kg of sugar, twist the grinder on, put it into jars.
Every day to buy yogurt, usually at 8 PM poured into a glass, there put 3 teaspoons with uppers of lemon and drink.
Similarly, do in the morning.
Finally, prepare more nutritious blend.
- 1 kg of dried apricots
- Raisins 1 kg
- 250 g walnut
All scroll in a meat grinder and add 500 g of honey. This is my Breakfast and dinner, and then again 24 years – did not miss a single day.
Furthermore, every morning – easy charging.
I recently celebrated my birthday, but no one gives 80, for look no more than 65.