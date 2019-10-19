A relative and namesake of Napoleon Bonaparte married Countess: among the guests was the granddaughter…
Paris hosted the lavish wedding. A relative and namesake of the French Napoleon Bonaparte, his remote in the ages of 33-year-old nephew Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte married 31-year-old Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg, which is a distant relative of the second wife of the Emperor Napoleon — Marie-Louise of Austria and their great-great-granddaughter of the Emperor of Austria-Hungary, Karl I.
Thus the French Imperial house again symbolically intermarried with the house of Habsburg.
Jean-Christophe works in the area of private investment and resides in London. The bride and groom were married at the Paris Invalides, where the grave of the famous ancestor of the groom.
The ceremony was attended by notable guests, including the granddaughter of the Queen of Britain, Princess Beatrice with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli of Mozzi.
Princess Beatrice with the groom at the wedding
