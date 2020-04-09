A reputable website called the cost of top-25 Ukrainian football clubs
April 9, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Authoritative analytical portal Transfermarkt has published the latest data transfer cost of the football clubs in the world.
Ukrainian football’s most expensive lineup includes the champion of Ukraine Donetsk “Shakhtar”.
In a pandemic coronavirus, as well as the economic crisis that began in the world because of the quarantine, transfer the total value of the Pitmen barely exceeded 150 million euros.
In second place by a considerable margin is “Dynamo”.
And for the two flagships of Ukrainian football – the abyss.
It is noteworthy that in the top 25 included youth (U-19) team Shakhtar Donetsk.
The cost of the composition of the Ukrainian clubs (in million €).
- Miner 150,6
- Dynamo 89,85
- Dawn 17,53
- FC Alexandria 14,05
- SK Dnipro-1 11,78
- The gums of 11.33
- Mariupol of 10.88
- Vorskla of 10.28
- Olympic 8,85
- The spike of 7.6
- Lions 6,43
- Carpathians 6,05
- Movement 4,55
- Ingulets 4,1
- Obolon-Brovar 3,55
- Metalist 1925 3,45
- Volyn 3,43
- Chernomorets 2,93
- Avangard Kramatorsk 2,8
- Meany of 2.78
- Agribusiness Volochisk Of 2.48
- Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA U19 2,2
- Hirnyk-Sport Horishni Marshes Of 1.93
- Veres 1,8
- Metalurg Zaporizhya 1,63