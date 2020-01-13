A resident of Alaska for more than 20 days, survived alone in the cold, losing his home and dog in fire
30-year-old man in Alaska survived more than 20 days in freezing temperatures after he burned his hut in a remote area of the valley of the Susitna river. This writes NBC News.
Tyson Steele was rescued by the crew of rescuers Thursday, January 9. The video posted on their page on Facebook, revealed how Steele frantically waving his arms, standing beside a giant inscription “SOS”.
Steele told the authorities that he was stuck in the snowy wilderness of mid-December, when his cabin burned down after he mistakenly put a piece of cardboard in my wood stove to ignite.
“I knew that this is a problem, I have all my life had a wood stove, he said. — Cardboard sent a spark through the chimney. A spark landed on the roof and a fire broke out”.
Soon the whole roof was on fire. Steele said he quickly grabbed what he could — some blankets from his bed, a few coats and a few sleeping bags and ran away.
“I went outside, everything was on fire,” he said.
He told rescuers that hoped that his 6-year-old Labrador Phil followed him into the street, but the dog stayed in the house.
When he realized that his beloved pet was stuck in the fire with no way out, Steele became hysterical.
“I have no words for such sorrow; it was just a scream. Just intuitive — not angry, not sad, just… all I could Express, just scream”, he said.
Steele said that when his hut burned down, and the dog disappeared, he needed to decide what to do next. Rescuers of the state of Alaska stated that the area in which he lives Steele, removed from civilization and its nearest neighbor is 20 miles (32.1 km).
The only way in snowy wilderness or out of it through the air. Steele told the rescuers that he is not running on the phone.
Steele tried to extinguish the flames by throwing snow on it, but it was unsuccessful.
“I hysterically tried to put it out. I worked till morning, till day light, trying to extinguish the different areas of the fire,” he recalls.
Steele was able to pull the canned goods and jars of peanut butter from the pantry, which has not yet been destroyed by fire. He said he had enough food to last 30 days, but he ate only two cans a day.
“The fact that half of these jars were heated and opened, or smoke is seeping inside,” he said.
The first two nights after his hut had been destroyed, stil slept in his snow cave. As soon as the flames went out, he used a tarp and lumber that are found to build like a tent design on top of what was left of his hut.
Steele said he spent a lot of time in the dream and tried not to go outside, where at one point the snow reached five feet (1.52 m). To the extent that, as the days passed he said he began to wonder when his family and friends will begin to worry and send help.
The police of Alaska a call from one of his friends, Steele received 9 Jan. He asked me to find out about Steele, because it’s been a few weeks, as friends talked to him.
Now, when he was rescued, Steele said he plans to go to salt lake city where his family lives.
“They have a dog. And it will be like therapy for me,” he said.