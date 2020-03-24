A resident of Arizona died after trying to treat COVID-19 cleaner aquariums
Doctors warn people that they are not treating yourself from coronavirus infection without doctor abusing appointments or homemade products, writes the People, after self-treatment killed 60-year-old resident of Arizona. His wife is in critical condition in the hospital.
March 23, representatives of the hospital Banner Health has announced that 60-year-old couple from Arizona used chlorophenolate, which reportedly can prevent or treat coronavirus infection COVID-19. After an hour of self-medication were both taken to the hospital. A man died and a woman is in critical condition.
President Donald trump praised the drug used to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, hlorogenovu at press conferences and on Twitter: “the Combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin has a real chance to be one of the most significant changes in the history of medicine”.
The woman told reporters that watched the briefings, where the trump praised this medicine. Physicians from Banner Health, where the treatment of the couple, urged not to abuse chlorophenolates, which, as they note, is sometimes used for cleaning aquariums.
The pair took the dosage form of chlorophenolate. According to NBC News, hlorogenovu was listed as an ingredient in the treatment of parasites in fish — according to the woman, it was a cure for her aquarium koi.
“Given the uncertainty about COVID-19, we understand that people are trying to find new ways to prevent or cure this virus, but the self is not the way to do this, said Dr. Daniel Brooks, medical Director of the hospital. The last thing we want now is to fill our emergency Department patients who believe that found ambiguous and risky decision that could jeopardize their health.”
Brooks added: “We urge the medical community not to administer this drug to anyone not hospitalized patients.”
Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines of the USA has already approved hlorogenovu as a treatment for other conditions, and currently checks whether to use it to treat COVID-19.
“The FDA works closely with other government agencies and academic centers that explore the use of the drug chloroquine… to determine whether it can be used to treat patients with mild to moderate severity COVID-19 to potentially reduce the duration of symptoms and virus spread”, — stated in the message the FDA, which also said that research is ongoing.
At the moment there is no FDA-approved medication for the treatment or prevention of coronavirus infection.
