A resident of Etobicoke he struggles with hate graffiti in a local Park (PHOTOS)

One of the residents of Etobicoke decided not to wait for assistance and manually closes hateful graffiti, which he found in Dennis Flynn Park on Saturday morning.

Mike Achini (Mike Yakhini) was walking his dog in the Park in the West Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road around 7:30 in the morning and saw that someone made insulting Muslims the sign that welcomes visitors to the Park.

Iachini said that after seeing the inscription, he called 311 to inform the city about the case of vandalism, and then went home to take tape and tape up the inscription.

“It’s terrible. This Park is great, there is always a lot of kids and families come to barbecue,” said he.

Iachini said that the vandals had left, and different symbols on signs in the Park, but, to his knowledge, nothing of a hate propaganda was not.

The police arrived at the Park around 11 am on Sunday and launched an investigation. They are investigating the incident as a possible crime of hate.

In an interview with CP24 Saturday morning adviser Stephen Holliday, representing Etobicoke Centre, announced that the staff of the Park management are also on the scene and try to remove the sign as soon as possible.

In a statement issued on Sunday afternoon, mayor John Tory called the message left on the sign “disgusting and an example of religious hatred that should be subjected to universal condemnation.”