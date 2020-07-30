A resident of Florida has identified West Nile virus
In the blood of a resident of Florida found antibodies to West Nile virus. Officials are concerned about what other people in the region can become infected. This was reported on the website of the TV channel WPTV.
One of the residents of the County of palm beach, Florida, had contracted the West Nile virus. On Monday, July 27, officials said in the health sector of the district. This man has found antibodies to the virus after he donated blood last week.
The Department of health of Florida warned local residents that in recent years in areas of the County of palm beach there is increased activity of mosquitoes. Experts say that there are “heightened concerns” that other people can become infected with West Nile virus.
In Control mosquito control County palm beach and the Department of health stated that continued surveillance and preventive efforts to reduce the incidence of diseases carried by mosquitoes. “We were looking for mosquito larvae and examined various areas and roadside areas where mosquitoes are prevalent,” said Chris Reisinger (Chris Reisinger) division mosquito control district in palm beach. In addition, mosquitoes carry out the operation to spraying potentially dangerous areas.
The last time the cases of infection with West Nile virus in the County of palm beach were recorded in 2018. It was two cases caused by imported infection.
Why is it so dangerous
The danger of West Nile virus lies in the fact that approximately 80% of infected people do not experience symptoms. Those who have symptoms are usually experience headache and body pain, fever, fatigue.
The main carriers of the virus are several species of Culex mosquitoes that spread it from April to September. Officials of the Department of health are taking active steps to destroy the larvae of mosquitoes every year.
This year has also taken necessary measures – July 7 new York began to struggle with mosquitoes-the carriers of West Nile fever. With this end in all boroughs of new York conducted air handling pesticides.
How to protect yourself
The people of new York should also care about your safety. The first thing to do is to get rid of standing water and protect themselves from mosquito bites, using sprays.
Principal recommendations for protection against the virus:
- Use a repellent approved for insect control containing DEET (DEET respectively. — DEET), picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under three years), or products containing the active ingredient IR3535.
- Install the mesh for protection from insects, if they do not exist. Replace the ones with holes and holes.
- Ensure that your yard was not standing water, dispose of containers that can collect water. Make sure that the gutters on the roof of the net and provide a reliable flow of water.
- Clean and have chlorinated swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. Keep them empty or covered when not in use. Drain the water, which is collected in the cover pools.
According to the health Code of the city of new York, failure to comply with these rules is a violation. To report standing water please call 311 or visiting this website. For more information about West Nile virus, please dial 311 or visit city hall.
Detailed information about the virus West Nile is available here.
