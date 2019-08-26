A resident of Louisiana took the head of the alligator, and now he faces jail
The American resident of the city of Lafayette, Louisiana, faces a prison term for the murder of a young alligator.
In June, the 23-year-old Clayton Voorhees in the eyes of his friends 22-year-old Joshua Walker, and 55-year-old Jules Walker took the head of live reptiles a length of 30 centimeters.
The man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty with special circumstances, as well as the murder of an alligator before the start of hunting season. His friends were fined for illegal possession of alligators.
Animal cruelty with special circumstances is punishable by a fine in the amount from 5 thousand to 25 thousand dollars and to imprisonment for a term of one to ten years. For killing the alligator before the start of season and illegal possession of alligators in Louisiana faces a fine in the amount from 400 to 950 dollars or imprisonment for a period up to 120 days.