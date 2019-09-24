A resident of Malaysia, almost off hand because of the daily use of sweet drinks (photos)
A resident of the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, 56-year-old engineer in telecommunications, Mohd Razin Mohamed, nearly lost his hand due to the fact that daily intake of sweet drinks. Every day he drank at least two cans of these drinks — usually for lunch in my office.
“I drank so many of them that three times I lost consciousness at work”, — quotes the words of Mohd newspaper Metro.
In the end, the man was diagnosed with diabetes. And after a while he found himself on the back of a huge boil. It did not take any treatment and he became more and more. Developed gangrene, shoulder Mohamed is beginning to rot — so that the hand nearly fell off. The flesh was already eaten away to the bone literally.
The man was urgently admitted to the hospital, where he underwent surgery, removing the affected skin and pus, and prescribed an intensive course of antibiotics. And then did a skin graft. Currently, his condition improved. However, he can not work because hand lost mobility.
The doctor warned the patient about the danger of further consumption of sugar, and he promised to stick to the diet.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter