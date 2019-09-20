A resident of Michigan, died after a mosquito bite: the virus kills every third
A healthy 64-year-old man from Michigan in just 9 days turned into a seriously ill person and died from a rare disease caused by mosquito bites. The authorities said that this case is not the first disease recorded not only in Michigan, but in Rhode island and Massachusetts. According to statistics, 33% of people infected die.
64-year-old Gregg McChesney died in August after a “nine-day illness,” said in his obituary. The man from Kalamazoo County, Michigan, died from Eastern equine encephalitis (in English Eastern equine encephalitis in the U.S. this disease is called “EEE”, “triple E” or “sleeping sickness”), writes Fox News.
“At the end of July he was here at the farm, helping me to put the docks in the pond, says brother Mackesy mark. — He was perfectly healthy, happy, and for nine days he went from full health to death of the brain.”
The man told reporters that his brother had an attack, and “after that, he was in the ambulance and never came out of this state.”
A few days after the death of Gregg McChesney doctors confirmed that he had EEE carried by mosquitoes.
“How could this happen? What happened? — the first thing we thought, says mark McChesney. We just didn’t know, and doctors struggled trying to determine what this disease is, and could not understand.”
On Tuesday, the Department of health and social services of Michigan tweeted that southwest Michigan was confirmed 4 more cases of EEE, including 2 deaths.
“The disease is transmitted by mosquitoes, remains a threat, which is currently led to 7 confirmed cases of EEE in humans in Michigan, starting in July”, — is spoken in the message of Department.
“Michigan currently has the most significant outbreak of equine encephalitis in the last 10 years, said Jona Khaldan, chief medical Director and chief Deputy on health issues in the Department. — Continued cases of diseases of humans and animals and the severity of the disease illustrate how important it is to take precautions against mosquito bites”.
At McChesney is survived by his wife, son and two grandchildren.
EEE is one of the most dangerous diseases in the United States transmitted by mosquitoes, with a mortality rate of 33%. Symptoms include sudden fever, chills, body aches and joints, which can progress to serious inflammation of the brain, leading to headaches, disorientation, tremors, convulsions and paralysis.
In some cases, the disease leads to brain damage, coma and death.
As reported in the Department of public health has confirmed 9 cases of EEE in horses, they all died.
Officials in Rhode island confirmed 3 cases of EEE among people in this season: children under 10 years and adults older than 50 years were discharged from hospital, to their life threatens nothing. One man died. Community staff sprayed with special pesticides to kill mosquitoes that carry the disease.
In neighboring Massachusetts, officials have confirmed 8 cases of human infection with the virus, one of them ended in death.
Informed about the discovery of the virus reported by officials of Florida and of Delaware.