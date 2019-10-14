A resident of Michigan has lost 70 kg, abandoning fast food
35-year-old American, who every day ate at McDonald’s and has gained weight to 308 pounds (140 kg), one day realized that I can’t work: it risks leaving two sons as orphans because their way of life. The woman went to the doctors to install a gastric band and was able to get rid of 154 pounds (70 kg) of excess weight having lost 10 clothing sizes.
Angela Gerzanics from Michigan decreased by 10 sizes after rid of bad habits and had surgery on the stomach, writes The Daily Mail. From childhood she used food to improve their mood and soon food became the only mechanism to overcome the difficulties, Angela was diagnosed with a excess weight of just 9 years.
Having lived most of his life with morbid obesity, Angela every day on the way home from work visited his local McDonald’s before dinner with my family. But, in the end, the mother realized that if she will continue to lead an unhealthy lifestyle, she may not be able to see her sons grow. Therefore, in August 2016, it established a gastric band.
Woman’s weight has halved, and in June of 2018, she removed excess skin. Now she feels much more confident. As recognized by the Angela in the worst moments of her life she felt deeply unhappy in my body and was constantly ashamed of how he looked.
She pretended to be happy for years to come, while in 2015, she realized she didn’t want to reduce their years spent with the sons of 7 and 15 years, due to unhealthy lifestyles. Angela said that she felt a “mother shell” sitting on the sidelines, and not participating in activities with their children.
“All my life I have lived with morbid obesity and 100% depended on good health, which I received from food. I felt that the food has never let me down, — the woman tells. — Before I lost weight, I felt terrible. I was ashamed, embarrassed, I was trapped in my body. I gave up and just resigned to the fact that it should be in my life.”
After weight loss Angela likes to run with their children in the Park — something she would never have believed, as in the possibility.
According to Angela, she realizes that her figure will never look “perfect”, but she appreciates what I went through her body.
“I was sitting home for a few years, but then I got a job with huge advantage for health. I used the health benefits for weight loss, and it forever changed my life,” said Angela.
Speaking about his unhealthy eating habits, she admitted that her diet until the diet consisted of fast food and the contents of the freezer in the supermarket.
“Now, when my family and I go to the store for groceries, we go there most of the time, buying fresh foods, meat and dairy products. Now I try to eat only whole foods and limit the amount of processed food. I’m far from perfect and sometimes things afford, but I don’t eat to soothe their feelings,” admits Angela.
“I don’t drink sweet drinks, choose water or black coffee. I think it’s necessary to drink at least two liters of water a day, whereas before I at best managed to drink enough water for a week,” she added.
Now it can even make purchases in the clothing Department for teenagers. Angela admitted that slimming has “completely changed” life for her and her family because now she has more energy to spend time with them.
“I can train and enjoy walks with my boys. I’m not a mother, sitting aside and watching them. I finally love my body and its flaws. I’ve never been so at peace with herself now, she says. — People are genuinely shocked how much weight I’ve lost. They are very excited for me, and I have a great support.”