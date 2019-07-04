A resident of Nevada, 43 years ago I bought a written off videotape: why is she now worth a fortune
Bought for nearly $217 old films, 43 years of steel the treasure from the trunk of an old car. Now they are estimated at $2 million.
In 1976, the American Gary George was 22 years old. Then he was a student and studied at University to be an engineer and held a short practice at the Johnson Space center at NASA, says “Present.”
The American space Agency in those years experienced a shortage of funds and tried to save. Because of this, it is regularly conducted sale of unnecessary or decommissioned equipment. In one of these auctions and attended Gary George. In just 217 dollars and 77 cents, he bought more than a thousand spools of film, which, presumably, were working materials NASA or its contractors.
The record, George did not need: he expected to sell the film to TV channels, so that they could use it again, writing over your content. While, the plan worked, and George was able to sell the stations as much as eight reels $50 each. But then the bobbin, changed the videocassette, and it turned out that outdated equipment unnecessary. The remaining film for many years was lying around in the car the engineer, until then, until he finally decided to get rid of it and transfer the junk to the Church.
What surprise George when he found that the three reels is marked “Apollo 11 EVA”: it is an acronym at NASA designated the lunar program. On the tapes, which were so marked, was the original shot of the landing of American astronauts on the moon July 20, 1969. And recording, as suggested by George, was taken by the camera of astronaut Neil Armstrong, the one that the astronaut was mounted on a tripod on the lunar surface.
Record the moon landing in 1969, NASA for many years was considered lost: officially, the Agency admitted this in 2006, stating that the original “moon shots” were missing due to oversight. The inability to produce the original footage of the lunar landing at the time, gave rise to many conspiracy theories: that the American astronauts from the spaceship “Apollo-11” actually never was in space, and the whole “landing” was staged and filmed in the halls of Hollywood.
George, according to him, all these years never knew what treasure lie in the trunk of an old car filming equipment he didn’t have to watch film, he just could not. “I had no idea that there is something so valuable”, – he said to Reuters. To view tapes he could only in 2008, when they were first digitized.
Now the engineer expects to sell three “moon” film on Sotheby’s auction. Including footage of Neil Armstrong utters the famous phrase “one Small step for man but a big step for mankind” and the conversation of astronaut buzz Aldrin with the then US President Richard Nixon.
According to preliminary estimates, July 20, a man can receive for their lot at least $2 million, that is 10 thousand times more than I paid for it 43 years ago.