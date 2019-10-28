A resident of North Carolina hit the jackpot of $200 thousand on the way to the last course of chemotherapy
A man from North Carolina who are struggling with colon cancer, has won $ 200,000 in a lottery ticket he bought on his way to his final course of chemotherapy.
“I was happy because it was my last course of chemotherapy, says Ronnie foster, who bought the winning lottery ticket Win It All. — Victory in this tournament reinforced my lucky day.”
Foster, a retired employee of the Department of transportation, froze in bewilderment, when erased the protective covering from the instant lottery ticket, revealing a winning combination, writes the New York Post.
“I saw all these zeros and froze on the spot,” admitted the winner.
“I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the seller at the counter for scanning. When the result is announced, “Go to the headquarters of the lottery”, I began to tremble. I couldn’t believe it,” says foster.
The man received his prize on Friday. After taxes, he went home with 141 501 dollar.
He said part of his winning amount will go to medical expenses.
“I have good insurance, — said foster. But something still worth the money. A win would make things a lot easier.”