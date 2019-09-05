A resident of Quebec hopes to learn the fate of their parents who went to the Bahamas (PHOTO)

Loading...

A resident of Montreal said that is desperately waiting for news about her parents, who are trapped in the Northern part of the Bahamas, where hurricane 5 category Dorian.

Christine Dudley the last time you spoke with your parents, Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley, on Sunday afternoon, when they and their two friends were hiding in the attic of the house on the island of Great Abaco.

Dudley said that by the time the water started flooding the house, and there is no information whether these two couples from Ottawa sufficient food and medicines.

The disaster has caused widespread destruction in the Northern Bahamas on Sunday and Monday, where continuous wind speeds of 295 km/h tore roofs, overturned cars and drove water flows, flood all around, including at home.

Realizing that no telephone, and roads to drive, Dudley says all she can do is have patience and wait for news.

At the same time, she and her family maintain contact with officials and groups help and started a page on GoFundMe to help in the elimination of consequences of natural disasters in the area in which her family considers a second home.