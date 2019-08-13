A resident of Sydney with a knife attacked a woman in the pub, another woman died. Passers-by put him out of chairs (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

One woman was killed and another one injured in attack by men with a butcher knife in Sydney. As reported by the Australian channel Nine News, the incident occurred near the hotel CBD: a man had stabbed a woman in the back at the nearest pub, and then attempted to commit more attacks.

Eyewitnesses immobilize the man using a chair and crate of bottles before the police arrived, and also helped with outside people to hide from the attacker in the building.

Later in an apartment building nearby was found the body of another woman, dead from a knife in the back. The police think these two crimes are linked. The wounded woman was taken to hospital, her condition is stable. The offender was arrested. The police assured that the man acted alone. The city center is blocked by police and emergency services and urban traffic in the incident area is stopped.

A witness of the incident, a taxi driver of Uber, said that he had noticed a young man in a bloody shirt, who was in the excited state. He jumped on the roof of his taxi: fearing the possibility of a terrorist attack, the driver turned on the engine, and at the movement the man slid off the roof of the car. One of the witnesses stated that the man allegedly shouted extremist slogans, but did not specify which ones. According to some, it was the phrase “Allah Akbar”, but the pronunciation of men, according to eyewitnesses, testified that he is unfamiliar with that phrase.

The channel says the name of the suspect. This 21-year-old MERT Nay, living in the area of Marayong. If he was a carrier of information containing information about the attacks, including the attack on the mosque in New Zealand, as well as other documents relating to “mass casualties and mass deaths” in the United States. The police also reported that nei was examined in a psychiatric hospital and was known to police, but special attention is not attracted.

“Today, the city celebrates three new heroes. I would like to thank on my own behalf and on behalf of the local Commissioner of police of three citizens who detained the criminal, making more than you can demand from a citizen,” said the chief of police of New South Wales David Elliott, quoted by The Guardian. He also thanked firefighters who took part in the arrest.